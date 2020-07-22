Western Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.