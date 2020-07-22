Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

