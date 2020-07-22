Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

