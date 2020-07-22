Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,029 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

