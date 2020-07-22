Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

