Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

