Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

