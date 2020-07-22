Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,996 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,806.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 310,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,596 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.