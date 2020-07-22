Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

