Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after buying an additional 717,649 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,023,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.