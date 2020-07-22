Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.