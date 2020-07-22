Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.39. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 179,749 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

