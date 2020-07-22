Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

