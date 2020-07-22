William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm has a market cap of $942.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

