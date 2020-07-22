William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

Shares of RNG opened at $285.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -226.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,149.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $101,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

