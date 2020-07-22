William Blair Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

