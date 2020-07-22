WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.93

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.93 and traded as high as $42.03. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 156,800 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 274,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 40,034 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 658,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.