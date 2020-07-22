WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.78. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 21,688 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. Societe Generale upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

