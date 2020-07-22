Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

PRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $51,484,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth $29,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.16 on Friday. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

