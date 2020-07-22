ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 127.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of ZTO opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

