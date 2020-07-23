10,651 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

