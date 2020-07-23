$12.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $12.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.11 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $48.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $48.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 188,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

