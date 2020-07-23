13,373 Shares in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.28% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

PBHC stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Pathfinder Bancorp Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

