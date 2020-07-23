1,584 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

