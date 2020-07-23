16,615 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

