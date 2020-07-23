$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $890,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prothena by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The firm has a market cap of $518.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.85.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

