19,136 Shares in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NERV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

