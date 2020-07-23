2,034 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $14.87 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.22.

