237 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.