26,459 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEU. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $33.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.