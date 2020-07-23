30,260 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 284,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.93.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

