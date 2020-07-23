327,172 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 327,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

