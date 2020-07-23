39,664 Shares in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit in the first quarter worth $72,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HCAP stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 38.27%. Research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,392.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,922 shares of company stock worth $167,324. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

