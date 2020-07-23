4,015 Shares in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:FFG opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.27.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.