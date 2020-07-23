40,815 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 58.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Welbilt by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 111.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 162,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 85,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $951.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.