438 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.