$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $61.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $250.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.48 million to $256.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $270.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.08 million to $286.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 111.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 28.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 158.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

