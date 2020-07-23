6,793 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

IETC stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

