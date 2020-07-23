794 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Equity Residential stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

