8,356 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,117,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $19,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 763,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 805,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 426,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

