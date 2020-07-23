877 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $295.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $296.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.