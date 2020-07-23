Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 286.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 330.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $938.12 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

