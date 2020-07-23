Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,781 John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 4,044.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMI opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

