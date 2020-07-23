Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,084 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

