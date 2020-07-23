Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,495 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.6% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.