Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,979 shares of company stock worth $143,214. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRIM shares. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NRIM opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.