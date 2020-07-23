Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 534,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $700.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upped their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

