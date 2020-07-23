Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 102.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

