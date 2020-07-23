Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UJUL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1,624.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF alerts:

UJUL stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.