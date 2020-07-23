Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 1,274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 85,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $2,006,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

BATS NURE opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.